Timecard

by Jason C. McDonald
Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.1.0

almost 2 years ago
(Built almost 2 years ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
Dimension installate~99.73 MiB
Dimension de descargamento30.67 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes3387
Tags:
