Deckr
per Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
- Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.4.2
4 days ago
(Construite 3 days ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~125.69 MiB
Dimension de descargamento55.84 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes2102