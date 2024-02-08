Flathub Logo

Deckr

per Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.4.2

4 days ago
(Construite 3 days ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~125.69 MiB
Dimension de descargamento55.84 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes2102
Tags:
