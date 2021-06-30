BrickBuster
per Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.0
over 2 years ago
(Construite over 2 years ago)
Dimension installate~35.75 MiB
Dimension de descargamento14.86 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes1856