GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.7

about 4 years ago
(Built 3 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only, CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0.
Dimension installate~2.21 MiB
Dimension de descargamento1.05 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes5488
Tags:
