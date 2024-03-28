Flathub Logo

recipescribe

per Recipe Scribe
cerebralnomad.com
A program for writing recipes

A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.

  • Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
  • Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
  • Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
  • Light or Dark mode

Cambiamentos in le version 2.0.1

6 days ago
(Construite about 9 hours ago)

  • Construite per le communitate

    Iste application es disveloppate de maniera aperite per un communitate de voluntarios e publicate sub le GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Participa
Dimension installate~12.2 MiB
Dimension de descargamento4.99 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
