Companion for Home Assistant

Access your Home Assistant dashboard from a native companion UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support (if supported by your Lovelace theme)

Butler is designed to make getting at your Home Assistant dashboard easier for kiosks, your laptop/desktop, or your Linux phone. It does not support companion app features from Android and iOS like location services, notifications, or exposing device sensors.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
  • Fullscreen from the menu, a keyboard shortcut, or a GSetting to better support kiosk use cases

Note WebRTC camera streams (i.e. used by some newer Nest cameras) are not currently supported.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.0.3

about 1 month ago
(Construite 28 days ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~168 KiB
Dimension de descargamento67.98 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes1478
