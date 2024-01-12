Access your Home Assistant dashboard from a native companion UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.

Native header bar

Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened

Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views

Cross-desktop light/dark style support (if supported by your Lovelace theme)

Butler is designed to make getting at your Home Assistant dashboard easier for kiosks, your laptop/desktop, or your Linux phone. It does not support companion app features from Android and iOS like location services, notifications, or exposing device sensors.

Other features include:

Pinch-to-zoom

Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

Fullscreen from the menu, a keyboard shortcut, or a GSetting to better support kiosk use cases

Note WebRTC camera streams (i.e. used by some newer Nest cameras) are not currently supported.