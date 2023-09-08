Flathub Logo

Brosix

by brosix.com
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Cambiamentos in le version 4.7.3 Build 221103.13924

over 1 year ago
(Built 5 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Dimension installate~534 MiB
Dimension de descargamento209.98 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes2212
