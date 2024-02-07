Flathub Logo

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.62.162

4 days ago
(Construite 3 days ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~363.81 MiB
Dimension de descargamento158.9 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes1.842.674
Tags:
linuxflatpak