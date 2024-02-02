Boxy SVG project goal is to create the best tool for editing SVG files. For beginners as well as for professional designers and developers. On any device and operating system.

=== Core features: ===

Clean and intuitive UI heavily inspired by Inkscape, Sketch and Adobe Illustrator

Extensive support for on-canvas editing of object geometry, transform, paint and other properties

Save to SVG and SVGZ formats, export to PNG, JPG, WebP, PDF and HTML5

Integration with Pixabay and other libraries with millions of free stock photos and vector assets

Google Fonts integration with hundreds of free fonts

Configurable keyboard shortcuts for over 100 commands

Manual guides, smart guides and grid

Path operations (unite, intersect, subtract, exclude, close, reverse, etc.)

Arrangement operations (align to, rotate, flip, order, group, etc.)

=== For web developers: ===

Chromium-based rendering engine

SVG and CSS code inspector similar to Chrome Dev Tools

Clean SVG output that preserves IDs, classes, titles and other metadata

SVG sprites editing support

This package is officially published, maintained and supported by Boxy SVG developer.