Vorta
per Vorta developers
Backup client
Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.
Why is this great?
- Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
- No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
- Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
- Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
- One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.
Cambiamentos in le version v0.9.1
about 1 month ago
(Construite 4 days ago)
Dimension installate~267.8 MiB
Dimension de descargamento105.09 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes55.901