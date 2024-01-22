Amiberry
per BlitterStudio
An Amiga emulator for Linux
Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).
It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.
Cambiamentos in le version 5.6.5
about 2 months ago
(Construite 18 days ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~33.52 MiB
Dimension de descargamento11.31 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes3363