Amiberry

per BlitterStudio
blitterstudio.com
An Amiga emulator for Linux

Amiberry is an optimized Amiga emulator for Linux (ARM, ARM64 and x86-64).

It is based on the latest WinUAE, with several unique features on top of it, like a WHDLoad booter, custom controls, Host-Run functionality and more.

Cambiamentos in le version 5.6.5

about 2 months ago
(Construite 18 days ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~33.52 MiB
Dimension de descargamento11.31 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes3363
