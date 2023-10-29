Simple Diary
by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Cambiamentos in le version v0.4.6
3 months ago
(Built 3 months ago)
Dimension installate~571 KiB
Dimension de descargamento190.74 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes3854