Simple Diary

by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Cambiamentos in le version v0.4.6

3 months ago
(Built 3 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~571 KiB
Dimension de descargamento190.74 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes3854
Tags:
diarygtkjournallogpersonallinuxflatpak