Read It Later
per Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
Cambiamentos in le version 0.5.0
3 months ago
(Construite 3 months ago)
Dimension installate~10.21 MiB
Dimension de descargamento3.87 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes9928