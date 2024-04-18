Beaver Notes
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Cambios in le version 3.0.0
about 1 month ago
(Construite about 8 hours ago)
- Necun registro de cambio fornite
Dimension installate~269.25 MiB
Dimension de descargamento108.95 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64