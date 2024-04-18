Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

per Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Cambios in le version 3.0.0

about 1 month ago
(Construite about 8 hours ago)
  • Necun registro de cambio fornite

  • Construite per le communitate

    Iste application es disveloppate de maniera aperite per un communitate de voluntarios e publicate sub le MIT License.
Dimension installate~269.25 MiB
Dimension de descargamento108.95 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Etiquettas:
linuxflatpak