Authy Desktop

per Twilio Authy
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

The Authy app generates secure 2 step verification tokens on your computer.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Authy nor Twilio.

IMPORTANT: This app will reach their End-of-Life in August 2024 (more info in FAQ link).

Cambiamentos in le version 2.4.2

3 months ago
(Construite about 1 month ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~70.97 MiB
Dimension de descargamento70.7 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes49.565
Tags:
