Airtame

by Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Cambiamentos in le version 4.5.2

over 1 year ago
(Built 9 months ago)

  • Proprietari

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Dimension installate~76.96 MiB
Dimension de descargamento71.89 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes8126
