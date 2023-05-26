Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Cambiamentos in le version 4.5.2
over 1 year ago
(Built 9 months ago)
Dimension installate~76.96 MiB
Dimension de descargamento71.89 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes8126