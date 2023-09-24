Flathub Logo

Pixel Wheels

agateau.com
Install
Donate

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Cambiamentos in le version 0.25.1

5 months ago
(Construite 5 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~102 MiB
Dimension de descargamento78.72 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes14.293
Tags:
linuxflatpak