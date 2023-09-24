Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Cambiamentos in le version 0.25.1
5 months ago
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~102 MiB
Dimension de descargamento78.72 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes14.293