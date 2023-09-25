Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
Cambiamentos in le version 9.5.5
over 10 years ago
(Construite 5 months ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~65.15 MiB
Dimension de descargamento57.25 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes138.558