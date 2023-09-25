Flathub Logo

Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Cambiamentos in le version 9.5.5

over 10 years ago
(Construite 5 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~65.15 MiB
Dimension de descargamento57.25 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes138.558
Tags:
