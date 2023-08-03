Flathub Logo

Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still a lot of vintage content available for download, such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Cambiamentos in le version 32.0.0.465

about 3 years ago
(Construite 6 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
    Learn more
Dimension installate~17.59 MiB
Dimension de descargamento10.78 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes191.020
