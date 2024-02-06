Flathub Logo

AbiWord

per AbiWord contributors
abisource.com
A word processor

AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.

AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.

Cambiamentos in le version 3.0.5

over 2 years ago
(Construite 3 days ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 or later.
Dimension installate~49.94 MiB
Dimension de descargamento15.08 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes49.314
