AbiWord
per AbiWord contributors
A word processor
AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.
AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.
Cambiamentos in le version 3.0.5
over 2 years ago
(Construite 3 days ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~49.94 MiB
Dimension de descargamento15.08 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes49.314