Dice Roller
per Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.1.3
over 4 years ago
(Construite 8 months ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~497.5 KiB
Dimension de descargamento224 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes5468