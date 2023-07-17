Feeling Finder
per Merritt Codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
Cambiamentos in le version 1.3.0
7 months ago
(Construite 7 months ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~27.11 MiB
Dimension de descargamento10.77 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes12.290