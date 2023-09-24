Flathub Logo

Telyn

by Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.0.6

about 2 years ago
(Built 5 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
Dimension installate~260.68 MiB
Dimension de descargamento85.57 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes1345
