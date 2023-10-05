Flathub Logo

Headset

by Headset Team
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

Cambiamentos in le version 4.2.1

over 1 year ago
(Built 4 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
