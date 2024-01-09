Flathub Logo

An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool

LCEDA (Chinese: 嘉立创EDA), Chinese editon of EasyEDA, is a web-based, ready-to-use, easy-to-use, team-collaborative EDA tool.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by LCEDA.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.1.44.1

about 1 month ago
(Construite about 1 month ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
    Learn more
Dimension installate~223.4 MiB
Dimension de descargamento219.66 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes2109
