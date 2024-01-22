Cercar applicationes
/
Open Menu
Publicar
Foro
A proposito de
Aperir session
Revolt
per Paul Makles
Install
Open options
Donate
Revolt desktop app
User-first chat platform built with modern web technologies.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.0.6
over 1 year ago
(Construite 18 days ago)
Bug fixes:
fix: wrong app icon
fix: correctly restore from tray icon on second instance start
fix: restart from tray icon
Potentially unsafe
User device access; Can access some specific files; Systema de fenestra legato
Community built
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
GNU Affero General Public License v3.0
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Statisticas
Dimension installate
~195.72 MiB
Dimension de descargamento
78.72 MiB
Architecturas disponibile
x86_64, aarch64
Installationes
22.226
Tags:
linux
flatpak