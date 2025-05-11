iamb is a client for the Matrix communication protocol. It provides a
terminal user interface with familiar Vim keybindings, and includes
support for multiple profiles, threads, spaces, notifications,
reactions, custom keybindings, and more.
Cambiamentos in le version 0.0.10
over 1 year ago
(Construite over 1 year ago)
Necun registro de cambiamentos fornite
Construite per le communitate
Iste application es disveloppate aperitemente per un communitate international e lanceate sub le Apache License 2.0.