Delta Chat email-based messenger

Chat over email and head back to the future with us!

Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.

Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.

Cambiamentos in le version v1.42.2

2 months ago
(Construite 2 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~318.74 MiB
Dimension de descargamento130.37 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes20.088
Tags:
chatdcdeltaemailmessagingmessengerwebxdclinuxflatpak