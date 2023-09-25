Flathub Logo

Play it Slowly

Play music at a different speed

Play music at a different speed or pitch.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.5.1

over 7 years ago
(Built 5 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~25.26 MiB
Dimension de descargamento9.69 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes12.329
