Legacy Launcher

per Legacy Launcher Team
tlaun.ch
Powerful Minecraft launcher

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~248.04 MiB
Dimension de descargamento97.84 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes58.132
Tags:
launcherminecraftlinuxflatpak