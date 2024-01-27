Legacy Launcher
Powerful Minecraft launcher
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.32.2
Dimension installate~248.04 MiB
Dimension de descargamento97.84 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes58.132