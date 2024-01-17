Flathub Logo

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.39

about 1 month ago
(Construite 23 days ago)
  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
Dimension installate~322.87 MiB
Dimension de descargamento183.01 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes93
Tags:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak