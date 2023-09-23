Flathub Logo

ProtonMail Import-Export app

by Proton Technologies AG
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.3.3

over 2 years ago
(Built 5 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~160.85 MiB
Dimension de descargamento58.54 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes15.673
Tags:
linuxflatpak