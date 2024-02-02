ROOT
per ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
Cambiamentos in le version 6.30.04
10 days ago
(Construite 8 days ago)
Dimension installate~602.48 MiB
Dimension de descargamento256.37 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes182