Arduino IDE
per Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.8.19
about 2 years ago
(Construite 5 months ago)
Dimension installate~511.3 MiB
Dimension de descargamento175.31 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes197.749