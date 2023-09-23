Flathub Logo

Arduino IDE

per Arduino LLC
Installar
Donar

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.8.19

about 2 years ago
(Construite 5 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~511.3 MiB
Dimension de descargamento175.31 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes197.749
Tags:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontrollerlinuxflatpak