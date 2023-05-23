Flathub Logo

Raven

per James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Cambiamentos in le version 3.7

9 months ago
(Construite 9 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Artistic License 2.0.
Dimension installate~10.34 MiB
Dimension de descargamento3.9 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes486
