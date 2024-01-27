Parallel Launcher
per Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Cambiamentos in le version v7.0.0
16 days ago
(Construite 14 days ago)
Dimension installate~816.51 MiB
Dimension de descargamento534.02 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes56.871