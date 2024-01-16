Dconf Editor
per The GNOME Project
Verificate
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Cambiamentos in le version 45.0.1
5 months ago
(Construite 24 days ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~1.31 MiB
Dimension de descargamento459.7 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes95.992