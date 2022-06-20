Flathub Logo

Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.51.1

over 2 years ago
(Construite over 1 year ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
Dimension installate~5.8 MiB
Dimension de descargamento2.02 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes59.263
