Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.51.1
over 2 years ago
(Construite over 1 year ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
