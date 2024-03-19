Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

per Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Installar
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.0

7 days ago
(Construite about 5 hours ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    Iste application non es disveloppate de maniera aperite, assi que solmente su developpatores sape como illo functiona. Pote esser insecur in manieras difficile de detectar, e illo pote cambiar sin supervision.
Dimension installate~263.88 MiB
Dimension de descargamento103.13 MiB
Architecturas disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Etiquettas:
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak