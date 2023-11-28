Flathub Logo

pw3270

per Perry Werneck
Access TN3270 hosts

GTK Based 3270 terminal emulator

pw3270 is a modern, GTK-based, completely free tn3270 emulator.

Created originally for Banco do Brasil, it's now an official Brazilian Government Public Software project, and is used worldwide.

Cambiamentos in le version 5.4

2 months ago
(Construite 2 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only.
