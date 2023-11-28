pw3270
per Perry Werneck
Access TN3270 hosts
GTK Based 3270 terminal emulator
pw3270 is a modern, GTK-based, completely free tn3270 emulator.
Created originally for Banco do Brasil, it's now an official Brazilian Government Public Software project, and is used worldwide.
Cambiamentos in le version 5.4
(Construite 2 months ago)
