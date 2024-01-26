Vintage Story
per Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.19.3
16 days ago
(Construite 15 days ago)
Dimension installate~566.44 MiB
Dimension de descargamento475.77 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes26.990