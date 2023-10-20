Flathub Logo

Tauno Serial Plotter

per Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.

Tauno-Serial-Plotter is simple serial plotter for Arduino and similar others.

Features:

  • Simple user interface
  • Plotting of multiple variables, with different colors for each
  • Can plot both integers and floats
  • Can plot negative values
  • Auto-scrolls the Time scale (X axis)
  • Auto-resizes the Data scale (Y axis)

Incoming serial data should be string. Ending with new line character. Numbers (int and float) can be separated with almost any character. Like: "label2la15be17el28/31/42/54 78\n" or "a2b1.5c1.7d2.8/3.1/4.2/5.4 7.8\n". But not with - unless it is a negative number: "-10\"

Cambiamentos in le version 1.19.10

4 months ago
(Construite 4 months ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~65.16 MiB
Dimension de descargamento18.87 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes5303

