TuxGuitar
per Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
Cambiamentos in le version 1.5.6
almost 2 years ago
(Construite 4 months ago)
- Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite
Dimension installate~247.1 MiB
Dimension de descargamento125.63 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes46.145