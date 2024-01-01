Flathub Logo

RedNotebook

per Jendrik Seipp
Install
Donate

Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Cambiamentos in le version 2.31

5 months ago
(Construite about 1 month ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~6.4 MiB
Dimension de descargamento1.96 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes36.999
Tags:
diaryjournalnotebooknoteslinuxflatpak