Organic Maps
Free offline maps for everyone
Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, drivers and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!
## Features
The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:
- Detailed offline maps with places that don't exist on other maps, thanks to OpenStreetMap
- Cycling routes, hiking trails, and walking paths
- Contour lines, elevation profiles, peaks, and slopes
- Turn-by-turn walking, cycling, and car navigation with voice guidance
- Fast offline search on the map
- Bookmarks and tracks export and import in KML, KMZ, GPX formats
- Dark Mode to protect your eyes
- Countries and regions don't take a lot of space
- Free and open-source
## Why Organic?
Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:
- Respects your privacy
- Saves your battery
- No unexpected mobile data charges
Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:
- No ads
- No tracking
- No data collection
- No phoning home
- No annoying registration
- No mandatory tutorials
- No noisy email spam
- No push notifications
- No crapware
- Purely organic!
The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.
Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.
At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:
- Organic Maps is an indie community-driven open-source project
- We protect your privacy from Big Tech's prying eyes
- Stay safe no matter wherever you are
Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>