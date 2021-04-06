Flathub Logo

Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

by Minh Loi
A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.2.2

almost 3 years ago
(Built almost 3 years ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Proprietari

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Dimension installate~199.8 MiB
Dimension de descargamento82.67 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64
Installationes10.841
