The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Cambiamentos in le version 0.8.3

almost 2 years ago
(Construite 8 days ago)
  • Nulle registro de cambiamento fornite

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
Dimension installate~10.87 MiB
Dimension de descargamento3.7 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes2489
