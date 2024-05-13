Flathub Logo

Fotema

per David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Cambiamentos in le version 1.0.0

3 days ago
(Construite about 9 hours ago)

  • Construite per le communitate

    Iste application es disveloppate de maniera aperite per un communitate de voluntarios e publicate sub le GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Dimension installate~62.67 MiB
Dimension de descargamento27.77 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Etiquettas:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak