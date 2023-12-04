Warp
per Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Cambiamentos in le version 0.6.2
2 months ago
(Construite 2 months ago)
Dimension installate~6.6 MiB
Dimension de descargamento2.9 MiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes70.269