Flathub Logo

Multiplication Puzzle

per Michael Terry
drey.app
Install
Donate

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Cambiamentos in le version 13.0

5 months ago
(Construite 5 months ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Dimension installate~141.5 KiB
Dimension de descargamento53.93 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes2909

Altere applicationes de Michael Terry

Tags:
mpuzlinuxflatpak