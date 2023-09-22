Multiplication Puzzle
per Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
Cambiamentos in le version 13.0
5 months ago
(Construite 5 months ago)
Dimension installate~141.5 KiB
Dimension de descargamento53.93 KiB
Architecturas disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Installationes2909